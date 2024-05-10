An insulated steel container weighing 300 g at an initial temperature of -10°C is filled with hot coffee weighing around half a kilogram and has an initial temperature of +70°C. After some time, they reach thermal equilibrium. What will be the final temperature? [Hint: Specific heat capacity of steel (c steel ) = 0.49 J/g°C, the specific heat capacity of coffee (c coffee ) = 4.18 J/g°C.]