23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
An insulated steel container weighing 300 g at an initial temperature of -10°C is filled with hot coffee weighing around half a kilogram and has an initial temperature of +70°C. After some time, they reach thermal equilibrium. What will be the final temperature? [Hint: Specific heat capacity of steel (csteel) = 0.49 J/g°C, the specific heat capacity of coffee (ccoffee) = 4.18 J/g°C.]
