30. Induction and Inductance
Transformers
30. Induction and Inductance Transformers
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric transformer with an efficiency rate of 75% is hooked up to a 120-V AC source. The secondary coil is linked to a 60-W lamp with a resistance value of 3-Ω. (a) What is the current flowing through the primary coil of the transformer? (b) What is the winding ratio of this transformer?
An electric transformer with an efficiency rate of 75% is hooked up to a 120-V AC source. The secondary coil is linked to a 60-W lamp with a resistance value of 3-Ω. (a) What is the current flowing through the primary coil of the transformer? (b) What is the winding ratio of this transformer?