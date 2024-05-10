14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Initially resting on a frictionless ice rink, a solid uniform steel disk with a mass of 25.0 kg and a radius of 60.0 cm is pulled by a rope wound around its circumference. A constant horizontal force of 30.0 N is applied to the rope, pulling it to the right. In which direction does the center of mass (CM) of the disk move?
