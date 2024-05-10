12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a industrial machine that has two gears connected by a single chain. The driving gear, that is powered by an engine, has a radius of 8.0 cm. The driven gear, that is connected to the machinery, has a radius of 16.0 cm. When the engine runs, the driving gear rotates with an angular velocity of ωd. Calculate the ratio of the angular velocity of the driven gear ωf to the angular velocity of the driving gear ωd.
