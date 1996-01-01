25. Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The graph below represents the electric potential versus distance along the y-axis. The electric potential is uniform along the x and z directions. Find the electric field strength Ey at (i) y = -4 mm, (ii) y = 1 mm, and (iii) y = 4 mm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) -1000 V/m ; ii) 0 V/m ; iii) 1000 V/m
B
i) -1000 V/m ; ii) 1000 V/m ; iii) 0 V/m
C
i) 1000 V/m ; ii) -1000 V/m ; iii) 1000 V/m
D
i) 1000 V/m ; ii) 0 V/m ; iii) -1000 V/m