A diving board of uniform density has a mass M and length L, is fixed at one end to the pool deck. It is supported by a wire at the other end, which is attached to a point on the deck making an angle θ \theta with the horizontal. A diver of mass m walks to the end of the board, which is a distance x from the fixed end. Determine, as a function of x, the tension in the wire required to keep the board level.



