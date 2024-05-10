14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque on Discs & Pulleys
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cable car and a counterweight are connected by a cable passing over a pulley. The pulley has a radius of 0.30 meters and an unknown moment of inertia, denoted as I. The system accelerates at 0.75 m/s² as the cable car moves uphill and the counterweight descends. Determine the magnitude of the net torque acting on the pulley and its moment of inertia.
