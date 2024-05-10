20. Heat and Temperature
Latent Heat & Phase Changes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the energy absorbed from a hand holding a popsicle to first warm 0.30 kg of the popsicle from -5.0 °C to 0 °C, then to melt the popsicle, and finally to warm the resulting liquid to 37 °C. Assume that the specific heat capacity of the ice popsicle is 2100 J/kg°C, the specific heat capacity of the liquid water is 4186 J/kg°C, and the latent heat of fusion for water is 334,000 J/kg.
