11. Momentum & Impulse
Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
11. Momentum & Impulse Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In crash tests for new electric scooter models, scooters are subjected to controlled collisions with solid barriers at a velocity of 10 m/s. A prototype scooter, with a mass of 80 kg, takes 0.4 seconds from impact until it comes to a complete stop. Determine the average deceleration experienced by the scooter in terms of "g's".
In crash tests for new electric scooter models, scooters are subjected to controlled collisions with solid barriers at a velocity of 10 m/s. A prototype scooter, with a mass of 80 kg, takes 0.4 seconds from impact until it comes to a complete stop. Determine the average deceleration experienced by the scooter in terms of "g's".