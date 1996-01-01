25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two point charges, one carrying a charge of -20.0 nC and the other carrying a charge of +40.0 nC. These charges are located 14.0 cm apart on the x-axis. At the point on the x-axis, where the electric field is zero calculate the electric potential.
Consider two point charges, one carrying a charge of -20.0 nC and the other carrying a charge of +40.0 nC. These charges are located 14.0 cm apart on the x-axis. At the point on the x-axis, where the electric field is zero calculate the electric potential.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-650 V
B
+576 V
C
-368 V
D
+220 V