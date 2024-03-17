17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3.2 kg plush toy attached to the free end of a horizontally oscillating spring oscillates once every 2.5 seconds. Given that the other end of the spring is fixed to a wall and friction is negligible, calculate the spring constant of the spring.
