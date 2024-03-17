An engineer is testing out an amusement park ride. It consists of a uniform cylindrical platform of 420 kg and has two seats of 15 kg each, which is attached to two points at the edge and diametrically opposite to each other. Also, the radius of the platform is 3.6 m. If the engineer applies a force tangentially at the platform's edge in order to accelerate the ride from rest to a rotational speed of 12 rpm in 12 s, determine what the value of torque and the force applied on the platform will be. (Ignore friction.)