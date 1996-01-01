12. Rotational Kinematics
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A parked vehicle drives off giving the tires a uniform angular acceleration of 8.00 rad/s2. If each tire has a radius of 20.5 cm, what is the radial acceleration at a point on the threaded part of the tire when it completes 4 revolutions using the equation arad = v2/r?
A
13.1 m/s2
B
8.00 m/s2
C
20.1 m/s2
D
82.8 m/s2