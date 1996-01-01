25. Electric Potential
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two large sheets of metal lie parallel to each other with a separation of 3.20 cm. They are charged with opposite charges to the same surface charge density whose magnitude is 26.2 µC/m2. Calculate the potential difference between the two sheets.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.47 × 102 V
B
9.47 × 101 V
C
9.47 × 103 V/m
D
9.47 × 104 V/m