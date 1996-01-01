18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
You set up two wires with different linear mass densities, as shown below. Wire A has a linear mass density of 0.15 kg/m. The linear mass density of wire B is 0.05 kg/m. If two waves are simultaneously sent through the wires and are to arrive simultaneously on the opposite end, calculate the required wire lengths LA and LB.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
LA = 2.22 m
LB = 1.28m
B
LA = 0.88 m
LB = 2.63 m
C
LA = 2.63 m
LB = 0.88 m
D
LA = 1.28 m
LB = 2.22 m
E
LA = 2.22 m
LB = 0.88 m
F
LA = 0.88 m
LB = 2.22 m
G
LA = 1.28 m
LB = 2.63 m
H
LA = 2.63 m
LB = 1.28 m
