Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a 2.25-meter-long horizontal string vibrates at 200 Hz, it forms a standing wave exhibiting five loops. Swinging from top to bottom, a maximum displacement of 12 cm is achieved at the center of each loop. Determine the function representing this standing wave.
