20. Heat and Temperature
Moles and Avogadro's Number
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A balloon filled with helium gas bursts, releasing the gas into the outside environment. What will the density of this helium gas be under standard temperature and pressure conditions? [Hint: Use the following constants - 1 atm = 101325 Pa, R = 8.314 J·mol-1·K-1, and the molar mass of helium = 4.0 g/mol.]
