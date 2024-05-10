A guitar fretboard is about 0.65 m in length. A guitar learner plucks a string (made of bronze) of the guitar at one of its endpoints. This creates a transverse wave in the string that takes 2.6 × 10-3 s to bounce off the other end of the string and reach back at the same endpoint. Given that the diameter of the string is 2.6 × 10-2 cm, calculate the tension in the string.

[Assume that Bronze has a density of 8800 kg/m3.]