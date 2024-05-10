18. Waves & Sound
Wave Intensity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Scientists are experimenting with sound waves. They create two sound waves with the same frequency, one containing 4.0 times the energy of the other, and let them travel through the same point in the air. Calculate the ratio of the amplitudes of the two waves.
