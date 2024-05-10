18. Waves & Sound
18. Waves & Sound The Doppler Effect
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The foghorn of a stationary ship emits a sound at a frequency of 300 Hz. The wind blows at 20.0 m/s from the west (heading east). Given that the temperature is T = 20°C, determine the frequency heard by stationary observers located east of the stationary ship.
