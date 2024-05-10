18. Waves & Sound
Beats
Beats
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the minimum distance between the regions of maximum sound intensity in space for sounds emitted by a newly designed sound system that produces sound waves with wavelengths of 2.74 m and 2.92 m in the air? Assume that the speed of sound in air is 343 m/s.
