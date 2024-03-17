11. Momentum & Impulse
Types of Collisions
11. Momentum & Impulse Types of Collisions
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A subatomic particle of mass 2M collided elastically with another subatomic particle of mass 4M. The initial speed of the former particle was V, while the latter was stationary. Given that after the collision, the former particle was scattered at 90°, calculate the final speeds of the particles.
A subatomic particle of mass 2M collided elastically with another subatomic particle of mass 4M. The initial speed of the former particle was V, while the latter was stationary. Given that after the collision, the former particle was scattered at 90°, calculate the final speeds of the particles.