33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a serene lake surface being hit by a ray of sunlight. If the refractive index of the water is symbolized by 'n', find the angle at which the sunlight strikes the surface such that the resulting angle of refraction inside the water is double that of the original angle of incidence.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cos-1 (2n)
B
cos-1 (1 / (2n))
C
cos-1 (n/2)
D
cos-1 n