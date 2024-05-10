Consider nitrogen gas (N 2 ), which behaves similarly to an ideal gas under certain conditions. The molecules of nitrogen have ﻿ m m m﻿ degrees of freedom, considering both translational and rotational motion. Determine the expressions for the molar heat capacity at constant volume 𝐶 𝑉 and at constant pressure 𝐶 𝑃 for nitrogen gas, using the universal gas constant 𝑅.