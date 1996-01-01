10. Conservation of Energy
Pendulum Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A simple pendulum has a bob of mass m and a string length L. A horizontal rod bends the string at a point h = 2L/5 as measured from the equilibrium point of the pendulum mass. Determine the least value of the launch angle θ that will enable the bob to cross over the rod while preventing the string from sagging.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
90°
B
0°
C
11.5°
D
78.5°