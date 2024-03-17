17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cart of mass 1.5 kg is initially at rest on a smooth horizontal surface. One end of the cart is attached to a horizontal spring with a spring constant of 230N/m. Suddenly, it is kicked by a person, giving it an initial speed of 3.0 m/s. What is the maximum acceleration experienced by the cart?
