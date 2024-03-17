17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
At what time will a 0.262-kg bob swing on a slender vertical spring (spring constant 306 N/m) achieve its longest and shortest length if it starts oscillating with an amplitude of 29.0 cm and crosses the equilibrium point (y = 0) upwards at t = 0?
At what time will a 0.262-kg bob swing on a slender vertical spring (spring constant 306 N/m) achieve its longest and shortest length if it starts oscillating with an amplitude of 29.0 cm and crosses the equilibrium point (y = 0) upwards at t = 0?