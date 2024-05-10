A stationary train whistles a sound of frequency 850 Hz. To a stationary observer located north of the train, what should be the frequency that can be heard when the wind velocity is 10.0 m/s blowing from the east (heading west)? Assume ﻿ T = 2 0 ∘ C T=20^{\circ }\text{C} T=20∘C﻿.