18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stationary train whistles a sound of frequency 850 Hz. To a stationary observer located north of the train, what should be the frequency that can be heard when the wind velocity is 10.0 m/s blowing from the east (heading west)? Assume T=20∘C.
