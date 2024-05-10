26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A coaxial cable has an internal conductor with a radius of 1 mm and an external conductor with a radius of 3 mm. The voltage difference between them is set to be -500 V. What is the electric field at the surface of the internal conductor?
