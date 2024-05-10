A tube of 2.5 cm diameter has three nozzles connected to its end, each with a diameter of 0.2 cm. Water flows through the tube and comes out of the nozzles at an angle of 30° with the horizontal. The nozzles sprinkle water over a circular area with a radius of 3.0 m. Determine the speed at which water flows inside the 2.5 cm diameter tube. Assume that the gravitational acceleration is g = 9.81 m/s2.