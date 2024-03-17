A metal ball of mass 1.5 kg is fixed to one end of an elastic metal rod. It is carrying out simple harmonic motion. The other end of the rod is fixed to a wall. The spring constant of the metal rod is k = 440 N/m. Given that the speed of the metal ball at a distance of 0.030 m from the equilibrium is 0.80 m/s, determine the maximum speed of the metal ball in its trajectory.