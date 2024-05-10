Suppose a drum is a uniform cylinder with a mass of 12.0 kg and a radius of 32.0 cm, mounted on a wall with the axis of rotation perpendicular to the wall, rotating on frictionless bearings. A bucket is suspended from the free end of a rope wound around the outer rim of a drum. Determine the mass of the bucket if it travels 13.4 m in the first 4.00 s from rest.