Archeologists place a pendulum on the surface of the Earth at a distance of D away from the center of a gigantic pyramid of mass M p . The bob of the pendulum (having mass m) makes an angle of Φ with the vertical at the equilibrium due to the presence of the pyramid. Given that the radius of the Earth is R E and the mass of the Earth is M E , evaluate an expression of Φ in terms of M p , D, R E , and M E .



