16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum of a Point Mass
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An observer is at point o. A car of mass m traveling at a constant velocity u is about to pass by her from the left as shown in the figure. Treating the car as a particle, determine the angular momentum of the car about the point o.
