31. Alternating Current
Phasors
31. Alternating Current Phasors
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The emf phasor shown below illustrates the voltage of an AC source. At 4.5 ms, the phasor is in its third rotation. Using the information provided in the figure, calculate the peak voltage of the source.
The emf phasor shown below illustrates the voltage of an AC source. At 4.5 ms, the phasor is in its third rotation. Using the information provided in the figure, calculate the peak voltage of the source.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.0 V
B
11 V
C
19 V
D
24 V