Consider a situation where a ladder is resting on a smooth vertical surface, forming an angle with the ground. The ladder is of uniform density and has a mass of 10.0 kg. A person with a mass of 60.0 kg stands on the ladder. As the person walks towards the higher end of the ladder, it starts slipping when the person is 60% of the way from the lower end to the higher end along the length of the ladder. Determine the coefficient of static friction(μ) between the ladder and the ground.