A space station P with a mass m = 8.0 × 102 kg orbits around Mars at an altitude of 3.0 × 102 km while another space station Q with the same mass orbits around Mars at an altitude of 1.8 × 104 km. Find their gravitational potential energies. Assume that the mass and the radius of Mars are 6.4 × 1023 kg and 3.4 × 106 m respectively.