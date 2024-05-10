A museum exhibit features a large, decorative pendulum swinging back and forth. The pendulum consists of a heavy bob of mass 𝑚 at the end of a long, light rod of length 𝑙. Taking into account the gravitational acceleration 𝑔, derive the equation for the angular displacement 𝜃(𝑡) of the pendulum, given that the maximum angular displacement is small. Assume the pendulum undergoes simple harmonic motion for small displacements. Use the relationships ﻿ τ \tau τ﻿ = 𝐼𝛼.



