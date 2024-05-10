19. Fluid Mechanics
A wire made of brass is used in a crane that can lift a maximum load of 6.0 × 103 kg and has a safety factor of 9.0. Given that the maximum acceleration of the crane is 1.5 m/s2 and the ultimate strength of brass is 2.5 × 108 N/m2, calculate the diameter of the wire.
