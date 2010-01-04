24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows a thin bar of length 8.0 cm, uniformly charged with a total charge of -5.0 nC. Determine the magnitude of the electric field at point A located at a distance of 4.0 cm from the top face of the bar.
The figure below shows a thin bar of length 8.0 cm, uniformly charged with a total charge of -5.0 nC. Determine the magnitude of the electric field at point A located at a distance of 4.0 cm from the top face of the bar.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4 × 102 N/C
B
2.5 × 103 N/C
C
9.4 × 103 N/C
D
5.5 × 104 N/C