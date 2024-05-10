20. Heat and Temperature
Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes
20. Heat and Temperature Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A science experiment involves a student with a mass of approximately 75.0 kg and a body temperature of about 38.0 °C drinking half a liter of water at 8.00 °C at the beginning. What will his new body temperature be after reaching thermal equilibrium? Assume that there's no metabolic heating during this period. The specific heat capacity for human bodies is typically around 3480 J/kg⋅K. The specific heat capacity of water is 4186 J/kg⋅K.
A science experiment involves a student with a mass of approximately 75.0 kg and a body temperature of about 38.0 °C drinking half a liter of water at 8.00 °C at the beginning. What will his new body temperature be after reaching thermal equilibrium? Assume that there's no metabolic heating during this period. The specific heat capacity for human bodies is typically around 3480 J/kg⋅K. The specific heat capacity of water is 4186 J/kg⋅K.