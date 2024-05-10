A science experiment involves a student with a mass of approximately 75.0 kg and a body temperature of about 38.0 °C drinking half a liter of water at 8.00 °C at the beginning. What will his new body temperature be after reaching thermal equilibrium? Assume that there's no metabolic heating during this period. The specific heat capacity for human bodies is typically around 3480 J/kg⋅K. The specific heat capacity of water is 4186 J/kg⋅K.