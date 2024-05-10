18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A transverse wave is generated on a thin wire in a workshop experiment. The wave has a frequency of 230 Hz and a wavelength of 20.0 cm. What is the amplitude of the wave if it is observed that the maximum speed of particles on the wire is 0.12 times the wave speed?
