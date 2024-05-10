13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Parallel Axis Theorem
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Parallel Axis Theorem
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist is experimenting on a uniform thin cylinder of mass m and radius ro. She takes the cylinder and makes a circular cavity of radius r1 into it. The center of the circular cavity is at a distance of d away from the center of the cylinder. Determine the moment of inertia of the thin cylinder with the cavity in the case of rotation about the center of the cylinder.
[Hint: Calculate the moment of inertia of the circular cavity using the parallel-axis theorem and subtract it from the entire moment of inertia of the cylinder.]
A scientist is experimenting on a uniform thin cylinder of mass m and radius ro. She takes the cylinder and makes a circular cavity of radius r1 into it. The center of the circular cavity is at a distance of d away from the center of the cylinder. Determine the moment of inertia of the thin cylinder with the cavity in the case of rotation about the center of the cylinder.
[Hint: Calculate the moment of inertia of the circular cavity using the parallel-axis theorem and subtract it from the entire moment of inertia of the cylinder.]