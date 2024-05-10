13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the total kinetic energy of a container with a total mass of 1101 kg that has four tires (including wheels) each having a mass of 36 kg and a diameter of 0.81 m. Consider each tire and wheel combination to behave as a solid cylinder when the container moves at 96 km/h.
