12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A polymer drop is placed on a rotating disk with an angular speed of ω, and it experiences a centripetal acceleration of 4.5 m/s2. The disk rotational speed is increased to 3ω. Calculate the drop's centripetal acceleration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5 m/s2
B
4.5 m/s2
C
13.5 m/s2
D
40.5 m/s2