21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
A compressed air tank used in a paintball gun has an absolute pressure of 200 atmospheres when it is fully charged at a room temperature of 25°C. The tank has a capacity of about 12 liters. Assuming that the temperature remains constant during this process, what will be its new volume value when it expands to atmospheric pressure?
