Eleven large styrofoam rods are tied together to construct a platform. Each rod measures 7.50 m in length and 46.0 cm in diameter and has a specific gravity of 0.0750. The weight of the platform is not negligible. Given that an average person has a mass of 69.0 kg, how many people at maximum can the platform support without getting their feet wet? [Hint: The density of water is 1.00 × 103 kg/m3].