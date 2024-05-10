19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
19. Fluid Mechanics Intro to Pressure
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
An oil barometer is used to measure atmospheric pressure. The atmospheric pressure is 1.013×105 Pa. Calculate the height of the oil column in the barometer if the pressure at the bottom of the column is equal to the atmospheric pressure. Use: density of oil 𝜌=850 kg/m3 and g=9.8m/s2.
