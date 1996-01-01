33. Geometric Optics
Ray Nature Of Light
33. Geometric Optics Ray Nature Of Light
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solenoid is used to store 1.25 × 106 joules of energy in its uniform magnetic field. If the solenoid is supplied with 50.0 A of electrical current, determine its inductance.
A solenoid is used to store 1.25 × 106 joules of energy in its uniform magnetic field. If the solenoid is supplied with 50.0 A of electrical current, determine its inductance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1000 H
B
5.00 × 104H
C
50.0 H
D
1.00 H