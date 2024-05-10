A wooden block is floating in a container filled with water that is at a temperature of 15°C. If the temperature increases to 32°C, calculate the percentage value by which the fraction of the volume of the wood that is submerged in the water changes. Assume that, the coefficient of volume expansion of the wood is 4.5 × 10-5/°C and water is 2.1 × 10-4/°C respectively.